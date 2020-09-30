Las Vegas Ballpark launches first-class tours for baseball and ballpark lovers

LAS VEGAS, NV – APRIL 14: General view of the field and stadium with fans in the grandstands during a regular season game between the Fresno Grizzlies and the Las Vegas Aviators on April 14, 2019 at Las Vegas Ballpark in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Speer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

New dates and times include complimentary happy hour stop

Open to the public – reservations required

Fasten your seatbelts and venture beyond the bases with a new First-Class Tour of the Las Vegas Ballpark, home of the Las Vegas Aviators. Las Vegas Ballpark is now taking reservations for exclusive behind-the-scenes tours that include post-flight refreshments every Thursday starting Oct. 8 – November 19, excluding Oct. 22.

Explore the amenities the award-winning facility has to offer including the Desert Ford Oasis Outfield Pool, home + visitor clubhouses, and field. The flight concludes in the PLAYSTUDIOS VIP Club where guests can gather for happy hour and enjoy the food and beverage offerings of their First-Class ticket while overlooking the Ballpark.

First-Class Tours include a beverage of choice (soda, beer, wine, or hard seltzer) and a hot dog; additional food and beverages will be available for purchase in the PLAYSTUDIOS Club. Each tour group will be limited to 20 people so be sure to get your tickets while they are still available. Masks, temperature checks, and waivers required.

Please note: Due to outside events, scheduled maintenance, and/or weather, some areas along the tour may be unavailable to view.

Visit https://fevo.me/3i5s5SH for information and to purchase tickets.

WHEN: October 8, 15, 29 & November 5, 12, 19

4:30 p.m. & 5 p.m.

$24 per attendee; masks required; each tour lasts an hour

WHERE: Las Vegas Ballpark

1650 S. Pavilion Center Drive

Las Vegas, NV 89135

For more on Las Vegas Ballpark, visit www.thelvballpark.com.