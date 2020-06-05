Las Vegas Aviators team store reopens in Downtown Summerlin

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Las Vegas Ballpark® Team Store is back and open for business post COVID-19. The store is open and ready to serve shoppers on Wednesdays – Saturdays between 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. to pick up your favorite Las Vegas Aviators® gear!

New Las Vegas Aviators merchandise highlights include: Las Vegas PRIDE hats, a Stars and Stripes hat, facial masks created by OT Sports with Baseball Jersey Material that’s a licensed MiLB™ vendor, Spruce the Goose plush, a wider selection of styles and offerings for Reyes de Plata hats, a stronger assortment of men and women’s apparel along with a variety of items perfect for Dad for Father’s Day including swimming trunks, sandals, Hawaiian shirts and more!

Fans are encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing while shopping. All Team Store employees have implemented enhanced sanitization throughout the store and are wearing masks. The Team Store is temporarily cashless and can only accept debt or credit cards for payment.

Can’t get to the store during operating hours? Not to worry. The Team Store is currently offering free shipping on all orders over $50! Calling all locals! The Team Store also offers in-store pick up for all Las Vegans. Shop online. Pick up with ease.

Visit www.thelvballpark.com for details.

WHEN: HOURS:

Wednesdays – Saturdays

11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

WHERE: Las Vegas Ballpark

1650 S. Pavilion Center Drive

Las Vegas, NV 89135

For more on Las Vegas Ballpark, visit www.thelvballpark.com.