Las Vegas Aviators talk impact of MiLB season cancellation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There will be no Minor League Baseball (MiLB) this season, a disappointing reality the baseball world was hoping wouldn’t come true.

So many fans had their fingers crossed, hoping that the sport could salvage something of a season. But as the days turned into weeks, and then months, the hope of MiLB struck out.

The Aviators won’t play in what will be the first time since 1982 that Las Vegas hasn’t hosted a summer of minor MiLB.

It wasn’t an easy decision. The Las Vegas Aviators released a statement this afternoon talking about how disappointing today’s announcement was. It reads:

Las Vegas Aviators Official Statement regarding the cancellation of the 2020 season: pic.twitter.com/wpWRJsEBjP — Las Vegas Aviators (@AviatorsLV) June 30, 2020

Aviators President Don Logan tried to salvage something from the lost season by attempting to put together a group of taxi squad teams from Las Vegas, Reno, Sacramento and Stockton to support those Major League teams that are hoping to play a 60-game season.

But even that effort fell short.

If Major League Baseball and the Players Association had worked out a deal sooner, the Triple A teams had a plan to play. But since those talks dragged out for so long, their plan had to be shelved.

The cancellation is also a punch to the gut for baseball fans, especially in Las Vegas, as the Aviators had the No. 1 fanbase in all of Minor League Baseball.

Fans showed up in record numbers last year. It was also the No. 1 grossing franchise in all of MiLB.

So, besides not having a baseball team to cheer this season, the economic blow is also tough to swallow.

“It’s big,” stated Logan. “We are the top grossing team in all of Minor League Baseball, so nobody is going to lose as much as we are. It’s a lost opportunity, but again, that pales in comparison to what’s going on with the pandemic. It puts everything in perspective; it puts baseball in perspective.”

Fans who purchased season tickets or single game tickets have options for refunds or applying their fees to next season. For more information, click here.