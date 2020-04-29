Is Minor League Baseball in jeopardy for 2020?

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Las Vegas Aviators had a hugely successful inaugural season at the new Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin, but if reports are true, the second season will not happen because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A number of different plans have floated about for the 2020 Major League Baseball season to take place, and one report says that the 2020 Minor League season will not happen at all. Instead, Big League teams would use expanded rosters.

Bleacher Report says that word went out Wednesday to minor league players that there would be no season in 2020 but that the major league teams would play with expanded (likely 40 man) rosters. The story also says that there would be a developmental league with training and they would potentially play games out of spring training facilities.