Fran Riordan to return as Aviators manager in 2020

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Fran Riordan will return to manage the Las Vegas Aviators next season. This will be Riordan’s 2nd season as Aviators manager, and his third season with the Oakland A’s as manager of their AAA Pacific Coast League team.

Riordan has compiled an overall managerial record over 19 seasons of 1,024-982 (.510). In 2019, he led Triple-A Las Vegas to the second-best record in the 16-team PCL (83-57, .593) and the Aviators captured the Pacific Southern Division Championship. Las Vegas returned to the playoffs for the first time since 2014 and lost to Sacramento, 3-games-to-2, in the conference championship series. The 83-57 record marked a single-season franchise record for winning percentage at .593 (140-game season).

The Aviators will begin their 2nd season at Las Vegas Ballpark in the spring of 2020.