Farewell Pacific Coast League, Aviators now in Triple-A West

LAS VEGAS, NV – APRIL 14: General view of the field and stadium with fans in the grandstands during a regular season game between the Fresno Grizzlies and the Las Vegas Aviators on April 14, 2019 at Las Vegas Ballpark in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Speer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Pacific Coast League had been around since 1903. 118 years is a long time for anything, especially a group of sports teams. But the league is now gone and in it’s place will be the new Triple-A West. The Las Vegas Aviators are now part of the league.

Joining the Aviators are the Albuquerque Isotopes, El Paso Chihuahuas, Oklahoma City Dodgers, Round Rock Express, Sugar Land Skeeters, Reno Aces, Sacramento Rivercats, Salt Lake Bees and Tacoma Rainiers. The PCL had 14 teams, the new Triple-A West will have 10.

Major League Baseball also announced they are teaming with their 120 minor league teams to form the Player Development League (PDL) that will work to develop young baseball talent. Commissioner Rob Manfred said:

“We are excited to unveil this new model, which not only provides a pipeline to the Majors, but continues the Minor Leagues’ tradition of entertaining millions of families in hundreds of communities. In modernizing our Minor League system, we prioritized the qualities that make the Minor Leagues such an integral part of our game while strengthening how we develop professional athletes on and off the field. We look forward to demonstrating the best of our game throughout local communities, supporting all those who are working hard to grow the sport, and sharing unrivaled technology and resources with minor league teams and players.”

No schedule has been announced for the 2021 baseball season. It is anticipated that the Aviators will continue play at Las Vegas Ballpark after missing the 2020 season because of fears over COVID-19.