Big League Weekend(s) set for 2020 at Las Vegas Ballpark

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Las Vegas Aviators have announce the dates and teams for Big League Weekend at Las Vegas Ballpark. There will actually be two weekends of Major League Spring Training Baseball at the Ballpark.

The Cleveland Indians will face the Oakland Athletics on Saturday-Sunday, February 29 – March 1. Game times for the Spring Training series are at 1:05 p.m. (PT).

The Cincinnati Reds will then face the Chicago Cubs in a two-game series on Saturday-Sunday, March 7-8 at 1:05 p.m. (PT).

Big League Weekend ticket packages are available now by calling the Aviators office at (702) 939-7200.

In 2019, BLW took a one-year hiatus due to construction deadlines and completion of the Las Vegas Ballpark for the PCL season which began in April.