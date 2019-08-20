Aviators with walk-off win against Reno – Monday Aug. 19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Aviators won in thrilling fashion on Monday night. Las Vegas scored three runs in the bottom of the 9th to come from behind to beat the Reno Aces 6-5.

With the score tied in the bottom of the 9th with a runner on second, Jorge Mateo bunted down the third-base line and Aces pitcher Damien Magnifico made a wild throw to first allowing the winning run to score.

The win kept the Aviators tied for first place in the PCL South with El Paso, who also won on Monday. The Aviators play Reno two more times, Tuesday and Wednesday, then head back on the road. Their final home games of the season will be August 30-September 2 against Tacoma.