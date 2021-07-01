Aviators return home for series with River Cats and fireworks

APRIL 14, 2019: General view of the field and stadium with fans in the grandstands during a regular season game between the Fresno Grizzlies and the Las Vegas Aviators on April 14, 2019 at Las Vegas Ballpark in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Speer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Aviators professional baseball team of Triple-A West (formerly the Pacific Coast League, PCL), Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, will host the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, in the opener of a six-game homestand on Thursday, July 1 at 7:05 p.m. at Las Vegas Ballpark®. The fourth homestand will feature all games beginning at 7:05 p.m. except for Sunday, July 4th at 4:05 p.m.

Friday and Saturday’s games will feature a fireworks to celebrate Independence Day following baseball.

Game three of the series on Saturday, July 3 will feature the fifth of 10 games broadcast live on YurView on Cox Channel 14 and 1014 in high-definition.

The Aviators, 23-24, under manager Fran Riordan, are concluding a six-game road trip on Tuesday, June 29 in Salt Lake City, Utah against the Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels.

The 2021 season will feature six-game series against opponents from Thursday-Tuesday and off days on Wednesday for a total of 120 games (60-home; 60-away).

The Aviators are in their 39th season of professional baseball in the Silver State and have the proud distinction of being the longest enduring franchise in the history of professional sports in the state of Nevada.