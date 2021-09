LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Las Vegas Aviators hope to go out with a win Monday against the Oklahoma City Dodgers. It’s the final home game of the season. Many promotions and giveaways will happen tonight at Las Vegas Ballpark. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

The Aviators will finish the 2021 season on the road in Reno for the final five games of the season which will conclude October 3.