Aviators Manager Fran Riordan talks coronavirus and baseball

LAS VEGAS, NV – APRIL 14: Manager Fran Riordan (39) of the Las Vegas Aviators gives signs to baserunners during a regular season game between the Fresno Grizzlies and the Las Vegas Aviators on April 14, 2019 at Las Vegas Ballpark in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Speer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – This was scheduled to be Opening Week for Major League Baseball, with the minor leagues starting up in early April, but because of the coronavirus pandemic, both are on hold. Aviators

Manager Fran Riordan has his thoughts on the season and the delay, he spoke with Matt Jacob of Aviators.com:

Because of the coronavirus, the majority of Americans are now working from home. How does a Triple-A manager work from home?

“Honestly, there’s not much I can do. I try to reach out to the players regularly through text and phone calls just to make sure they’re doing well both mentally and physically—make sure their families are taken care of and let them know if there’s anything I can do from afar, I certainly will. So right now, it’s pretty much about communicating with them and letting the guys know that I’m thinking about them and making sure that once we do get started again that they’re ready to go.”

As the weather starts to warm, hopefully the environment will be safe, and we can return to the Boys of Summer.