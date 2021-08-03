Aviators introduce “Mutt Mondays”; bring your pup to the Ballpark

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Aviators are introducing a new, fun promotion at the Las Vegas Ballpark. Bring your dog to the Ballpark for three Mondays later in the season. Mutt Mondays, presented by Subaru of Las Vegas, will be featured three times: Aviators vs. Salt Lake (8/9); Aviators vs. Albuquerque (8/23); Aviators vs. Reno (9/13).

Fans can purchase a “doggie” game ticket for $2.00 which will benefit Las Vegas Animal Foundation.

ENTRANCE TO BALLPARK: Fans can enter through the centerfield “Doggie Door.” Fans need to show proof of current dog vaccinations and have a non-retractable leash. Dog owners are encouraged to watch the game from the right field berm.

Two years ago the Aviators introduced “Wag Your Tail Wednesday’s”, which was a similar promotion.