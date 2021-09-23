Aviators’ have date(s) with OC Dodgers at Las Vegas Ballpark beginning Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – As the major league Dodgers are in the middle of a playoff run, their minor league counterparts are visiting Las Vegas Ballpark for a special 5-game series beginning Thursday. The ninth and final homestand of the 2021 season will feature five games against the Dodgers from Thursday-Monday, September 23-27 and all games will begin at 7:05 p.m. except for the matinee contest on Sunday, September 26 at 12:05 p.m.

The Aviators are in their 39th season of professional baseball in the Silver State and have the proud distinction of being the longest enduring franchise in the history of professional sports in the state of Nevada.