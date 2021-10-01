Aviators game in Reno canceled over COVID concerns

RENO, Nev. (KLAS) — Friday night’s AAA baseball game between the Las Vegas Aviators and Reno Aces at Greater Nevada Field in Reno has been canceled to allow for additional testing and contact tracing.

Aces’ communications manager Kevin Bass announced the cancelation in a statement.

“We are adhering to Minor League Baseball’s health and safety protocols and will practice caution as we follow the guidance of experts,” wrote Bass. “Further updates will be provided as available.”

Fans who purchased tickets to Friday night’s game can use those tickets for either of the remaining two games in the series set for Saturday and Sunday.

This was the final weekend of games for both teams.