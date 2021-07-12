Aviators’ Cody Thomas named Player of the Week

MESA, ARIZONA – MARCH 01: Cody Thomas #80 of the Oakland Athletics in action during a preseason game against the Cincinnati Reds at Hohokam Stadium on March 01, 2021 in Mesa, Arizona. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

(Las Vegas, NV) – The Las Vegas Aviators professional baseball team of Triple-A West (formerly the Pacific Coast League, PCL), Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, today announced that outfielder Cody Thomas was named the Triple-A West Player of the Week (July 5-11).

Thomas joins infielder Frank Schwindel (June 7-13) as the second Aviators player to be named Triple-A West Player of the Week in 2021.

Thomas appeared in five games and batted .478 (11-for-23) with nine extra-base hits (five doubles, triple, three home runs), 11 RBI and four multiple-hit games. He was 4-for-5, walk, double, triple, 2 HR, 4 RBI for a season-best 13 total bases at Reno on Friday, July 9. He had a two-run double in the 10th inning to break the 10-10 tie (Aviators won, 12-10).

Overall, he has appeared in 48 games and is batting .304 (55-for-181) with 17 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs (tied for team lead) and 47 RBI (ranks 3rd in Triple-A West). He leads Triple-A West in slugging percentage (.696), extra-base hits (36) and ranks 2nd in Triple-A West in OPS (1.061).

Thomas currently has a seven-game hitting streak (July 3 – present) and is batting .455 (15-for-33) with seven doubles, three home runs and 14 RBI over that stretch.

The Aviators will host the El Paso Chihuahuas, Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, in a six-game homestand from Thursday-Tuesday, July 15-20 at Las Vegas Ballpark