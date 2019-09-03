Aviators celebrate playoffs, release schedule

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – In their first season at the new Las Vegas Ballpark, the Las Vegas Aviators clinched a playoff birth. Their first as a franchise in 5 years.

The Aviators begin the best of 5 playoff series at Sacramento on Wednesday Sept. 4. Game Two will be in Sacramento on Thursday Sept. 5.

The playoff series moves to Las Vegas Friday Sept. 6 and games will be played Saturday and Sunday at the Ballpark, if necessary.

Las Vegas completed the regular season leading all of Triple-A (30 teams) in attendance with 650,934 in 70 dates (9,299 average).

The Aviators finished the season with a record of 83-57 (.593) which ranked second best in the 16-team PCL (Round Rock was 84-55, .604 entering today).

The 83 wins is tied for second in franchise history with the 1983 Las Vegas Stars (83-60, .580). The team record is 85-59 (.590) in 2002.