Aviators’ Carlos Perez named Player of the Week (again)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – For the second time this season the Aviators utility player Carlos Perez has been named Triple A West Player of the Week (August 30 – September 5)

Pérez (August 16-22; August 30 – September 5) also marks the sixth time that a Las Vegas player has been named Triple-A West Player of the Week in 2021: designated hitter Khris Davis (August 23-29), catcher Austin Allen (August 2-8), outfielder Cody Thomas (July 5-11) and infielder Frank Schwindel (June 7-13).

Pérez appeared in six games and batted .370 (10-for-27) with a double, six home runs (homered in five of six games), 11 RBI and six runs scored. He was 2-for-5, two home runs, 3 RBI against Oklahoma City (August 31) and was 2-for-5 with a game-winning, two-run home run in the ninth inning (Aviators trailed, 3-2) against Sugar Land (September 4).

The Aviators, 58-48 overall and 15-4 over the last 19 games, will conclude a 12-game road trip in Sugar Land, Texas against the Skeeters, Triple-Affiliate of the Houston Astros, on Tuesday, September 7.

