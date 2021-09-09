Aviators begin six-game homestand against rival Reno on Thursday

APRIL 14, 2019: General view of the field and stadium with fans in the grandstands during a regular season game between the Fresno Grizzlies and the Las Vegas Aviators on April 14, 2019 at Las Vegas Ballpark in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Speer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – It’s game time at Las Vegas Ballpark! The Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, will host intrastate rival, the Reno Aces, Triple-Affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, in the opener of a six-game series on Thursday, September 9 at 7:05 p.m. at Las Vegas Ballpark®. The eighth homestand will feature six games against the Aces from Thursday-Tuesday, September 9-14 and all games will begin at 7:05 p.m.

The Aviators, under manager Fran Riordan, are concluding a 12-game road trip against the Sugar Land Skeeters, Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, on Tuesday, September 7. The Aviators are 58-49 and 15-5 over their last 20 games.