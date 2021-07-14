Aviators begin 6 game homestand Thursday at Las Vegas Ballpark

APRIL 14, 2019: General view of the field and stadium with fans in the grandstands during a regular season game between the Fresno Grizzlies and the Las Vegas Aviators on April 14, 2019 at Las Vegas Ballpark in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Speer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – It’s time to get back to baseball at the Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin. The Las Vegas Aviators professional baseball team of Triple-A West (formerly the Pacific Coast League, PCL), Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, will host the El Paso Chihuahuas, Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, in the opener of a six-game homestand on Thursday, July 15 at 7:05 p.m. at Las Vegas Ballpark®. All games on the homestand will begin at 7:05 p.m.

The opener of the homestand on Thursday, July 15 will feature the sixth of 10 games broadcast live on YurView on Cox Channel 14 and 1014 in high-definition.

The Aviators, 29-30, under manager Fran Riordan, are concluding a six-game Northern Nevada road trip against intrastate rival, the Reno Aces, Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, on Tuesday, July 13.

The 2021 season will feature six-game series against opponents from Thursday-Tuesday and off days on Wednesday.

The Aviators are in their 39th season of professional baseball in the Silver State and have the proud distinction of being the longest enduring franchise in the history of professional sports in the state of Nevada.

HOMESTAND PROMOTIONS:

Thursday, July 15: $2.00 Beer Night

Friday, July 16: *Clear Tote Bags, presented by Credit One Bank, Red Rock Casino, Hotel & Spa, The Valley Health System, America First Credit Union, Pulte Homes

Saturday, July 17: *Aviators Socks, presented by Office USA

Tuesday, July 20: Las Vegas Reyes de Plata (“Silver Kings”), presented by Liuna

*first 2,000 fans