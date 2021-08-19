Aviators begin 6 game homestand Thursday against Albuquerque

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Aviators are hoping to win their fourth game in a row tonight at Las Vegas Ballpark with a win over the Albuquerque Isotopes. The Aviators are chasing first place Reno and hoping to close that gap with a win tonight.

There are a number of fun promotions during this homestand. Thursday is $2 Beer Nights, hats will be given away Friday and t-shirts on Saturday. Monday you can take your dog to the ballpark for “Mutt Monday’s” and the homestand ends with the Aviators becoming Reyes de Plata (Silver Kings).