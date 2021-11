APRIL 14, 2019: General view of the field and stadium with fans in the grandstands during a regular season game between the Fresno Grizzlies and the Las Vegas Aviators on April 14, 2019 at Las Vegas Ballpark in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Speer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Las Vegas Aviators will begin their 2022 baseball season at home against Reno on April 5. This will be the Aviators third season playing at Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin.

The Triple A-West (formerly Pacific Coast League) will continue playing 6-game series’ with teams on home stands and road trips. The Reno Aces opening season series will wrap up Sunday April 11, 2022.

The Aviators are the AAA affiliate of the Oakland Athletics. For more information CLICK HERE.