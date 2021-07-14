Aviators add 10 games to season; Dodgers AAA team coming to Las Vegas in September

LAS VEGAS, NV – MARCH 08: General view of the field and the third base dugout with the Las Vegas Ballpark logo on top during Big League Weekend featuring the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds on March 8, 2020 at Las Vegas Ballpark in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Speer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Los Angeles Dodgers AAA team (Oklahoma City) was not scheduled to play at the Las Vegas Ballpark this year, but times they are a changin’. This change will make Southland baseball fans smile.

The Triple-A West had added 10-games to the schedule for a 130-game season. Oklahoma City Dodgers will visit Las Vegas Ballpark for a five-game series from Thursday-Monday, September 23-27. Following an off-day on Tuesday, September 28, the Aviators will conclude the 2021 season with a five-game series at Reno Aces from Wednesday-Sunday, September 29 – October 3.



TRIPLE-A CLASSIFICATION TO ADD 10 GAMES TO 2021 SCHEDULE “Triple-A Final Stretch” reschedules five home games, five road games in tournament format New York, NY, July 14, 2021 — Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) and Major League Baseball™ (MLB™) today announced the rescheduling of 10 games at the Triple-A level that were postponed at the start of the 2021 season.

The rescheduled games will be played in a new postseason tournament format called the “Triple-A Final Stretch” and will follow the current 120-game Triple-A championship season schedule. All 30 Triple-A Clubs will play five home games and five road games during the Final Stretch. For each the Triple-A East and Triple-A West, a 2021 Regular Season Champion will be named based on overall winning percentage through the originally scheduled championship season (concluding Sept. 19 and Sept. 21, respectively).

Among the 30 Clubs, a single 2021 Triple-A Final Stretch Winner will also be crowned based on the highest overall winning percentage during this 10-game stretch. The winning Club will be awarded a prize from Major League Baseball. “We think this format will add excitement to the end of the season while also allowing our teams a chance to reschedule games that were lost earlier in the year,” said Major League Baseball Senior Vice President, Minor League Operations and Development Peter Woodfork. “With all 30 teams participating in this Final Stretch, all Triple-A players and communities will have the opportunity to win this year’s postseason tournament.”