Aviators season set to begin April 8

LAS VEGAS, NV – APRIL 14: General view of the field and stadium with fans in the grandstands during a regular season game between the Fresno Grizzlies and the Las Vegas Aviators on April 14, 2019 at Las Vegas Ballpark in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Speer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The dates are set for the 2021 baseball season. After losing the entire 2020 because of COVID-19, ths is definitely welcome news.

The Aviators will begin the new season on the road at Round Rock Thursday April 8, and will play their first home game against Reno on Thursday April 15. The Aviators are still waiting to see if fans will be allowed to attend games.

The 2021 MiLB schedule will feature greatly improved travel due to the better geographic alignment of Clubs. In addition to better working conditions for players and staff, geographic proximity will create exciting new local rivalries for fans. While preserving the unique local fan experience that has made Minor League Baseball a beloved tradition for millions of fans, the 2021 season will also feature technological advancements to foster fan engagement. More details will be announced in the coming weeks.

CLICK HERE to see Aviators full 2021 schedule