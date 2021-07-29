Avaitors return home Thursday; Finn the Bat Dog on Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Aviators are back for another homestand beginning Thursday against Tacoma and Finn the Bat Dog will return over the weekend.

Finn’s debut will be in game three of the series on Saturday, July 31.

The Aviators will host Tacoma (July 29 – August 3) and Salt Lake (August 5-10).

Las Vegas Aviators professional baseball team will open a 12-game homestand on Thursday, July 29 against the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners.

FINN’S BIO:

FINN is the “best” bat dog in all professional baseball!

The official bat dog for the Las Vegas Aviators of Triple-A West, FINN is a fan favorite and collects the “bats” after each of his favorite players at-bats nightly at Las Vegas Ballpark.

FINN has been featured on HLN & the MLB Network!