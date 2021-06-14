Avaitors’ Frank Schwindel named Player of the Week

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – MARCH 02: Frank Schwindel #78 of the Oakland Athletics in action against the Milwaukee Brewers in the second inning during the MLB spring training game on March 02, 2021 at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS – The Las Vegas Aviators professional baseball team of Triple-A West (formerly the Pacific Coast League, PCL), Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, today announced that first baseman Frank Schwindel was named the Triple-A West Player of the Week (June 7-13).

Schwindel appeared in six games and batted .429 (12-for-28) with six home runs and 10 RBI. He also recorded a home run in five straight games (June 7-8; 10-12), including two against Albuquerque on June 7.

Overall, he has appeared in 32 games and is batting .311 (41-for-132) with eight doubles, 11 home runs and 24 RBI. He leads the Aviators in games played, at bats, runs scored, hits, multiple-hit games (12), home runs and RBI. He also leads Triple-A West in hits and runs scored.

The Aviators will host intrastate rival, the Reno Aces, tonight at 7:05 p.m. at Las Vegas Ballpark. The six-game series against the Aces will conclude Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. on Reyes de Plata night.

Triple-A West will have a league-wide off day on Wednesday, June 16. Las Vegas will then continue the 12-game homestand and host the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, in a six-game series from Thursday-Tuesday, June 17-22.