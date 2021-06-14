Avaitors’ Frank Schwindel named Player of the Week

LAS VEGAS – The Las Vegas Aviators professional baseball team of Triple-A West (formerly the Pacific Coast League, PCL), Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, today announced that first baseman Frank Schwindel was named the Triple-A West Player of the Week (June 7-13).
Schwindel appeared in six games and batted .429 (12-for-28) with six home runs and 10 RBI. He also recorded a home run in five straight games (June 7-8; 10-12), including two against Albuquerque on June 7.
Overall, he has appeared in 32 games and is batting .311 (41-for-132) with eight doubles, 11 home runs and 24 RBI. He leads the Aviators in games played, at bats, runs scored, hits, multiple-hit games (12), home runs and RBI. He also leads Triple-A West in hits and runs scored.
The Aviators will host intrastate rival, the Reno Aces, tonight at 7:05 p.m. at Las Vegas Ballpark. The six-game series against the Aces will conclude Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. on Reyes de Plata night.
Triple-A West will have a league-wide off day on Wednesday, June 16. Las Vegas will then continue the 12-game homestand and host the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, in a six-game series from Thursday-Tuesday, June 17-22.