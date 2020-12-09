A’s renew affiliation with Aviators

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Oakland Athletics are renewing their affiliation with the Las Vegas Aviators and the other previous affiliations they had with minor league teams in 2020. The announcement was made in a tweet by the A’s.
This news was expected, but is still significant since Major League Baseball is reducing its minor league structure. The A’s aligned themselves with the Aviators at the start of the 2020 season when the ballclub changed its name and moved to a new ballpark in Downtown Summerlin. There was no 2020 season for minor league baseball because of fears over coronavirus. Baseball is hopeful that the 2021 season will begin as scheduled without delays.