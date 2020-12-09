A’s renew affiliation with Aviators

LAS VEGAS, NV – APRIL 14: General view of the field and stadium with fans in the grandstands during a regular season game between the Fresno Grizzlies and the Las Vegas Aviators on April 14, 2019 at Las Vegas Ballpark in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Speer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Oakland Athletics are renewing their affiliation with the Las Vegas Aviators and the other previous affiliations they had with minor league teams in 2020. The announcement was made in a tweet by the A’s.

We are excited to announce that we have invited the Las Vegas Aviators, Midland RockHounds, Lansing Lugnuts, and Stockton Ports to become our minor league affiliates for the 2021 season as part of MLB's new player development structure. pic.twitter.com/LaBsG8B8CT — Oakland A's (@Athletics) December 9, 2020

This news was expected, but is still significant since Major League Baseball is reducing its minor league structure. The A’s aligned themselves with the Aviators at the start of the 2020 season when the ballclub changed its name and moved to a new ballpark in Downtown Summerlin. There was no 2020 season for minor league baseball because of fears over coronavirus. Baseball is hopeful that the 2021 season will begin as scheduled without delays.