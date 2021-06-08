$2 Beer Night, Fireworks Show: LV Aviators release promotions for 12-game homestand

APRIL 14, 2019: General view of the field and stadium with fans in the grandstands during a regular season game between the Fresno Grizzlies and the Las Vegas Aviators on April 14, 2019 at Las Vegas Ballpark in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Speer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Aviators fans can look forward to $2 beer nights, a fireworks show and giveaways as the teams begins their third homestand this week.

The minor league baseball team will host intrastate rival, the Reno Aces, for a six-game series that begins on Thursday, June 10 at 7:05 p.m. at Las Vegas Ballpark. 

The Aviators’ third homestand will feature a season-long 12 games against the Aces, from June 10-15, and the Tacoma Rainiers, from June 17-22.

All games will begin at 7:05 p.m., except for the two 12:05 p.m. matinee contests on June 13 and June 20. 

HOMESTAND PROMOTIONS: 

  • Thursday, June 10: $2.00 Beer Night, presented by AutoNation
  • Friday, June 11: Post-game Fireworks Show, presented by AutoNation
  • Saturday, June 12: Aviators Auto Shades, presented by AutoNation (first 1,500 fans; +first 2,000 fans)
  • Tuesday, June 15: Las Vegas Reyes de Plata (“Silver Kings”), presented by Cox
  • Thursday, June 17: $2.00 Beer Night, presented by Credit One Bank
  • Friday, June 18: Aviators T-Shirt Night, presented by Credit One Bank+
  • Saturday, June 19: Aviators Team Posters, presented by Credit One Bank
  • Sunday, June 20 (Father’s Day): Aviators Team Posters, presented by Findlay Chevy
  • Monday, June 21: Pride Night, presented by Findlay Chevy
  • Tuesday, June 22: Las Vegas Reyes de Plata (“Silver Kings”), presented by Findlay Chevy

The Aviators, 15-14, under manager Fran Riordan, are concluding a season-long 12-game road trip Tuesday afternoon against the Albuquerque Isotopes.

The game on June 10 will be the first this season at full capacity at Las Vegas Ballpark.

