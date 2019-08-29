Aviators could clinch division title this weekend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With just five games left on the schedule, The Las Vegas Aviators are clinging to a two-game lead in the Pacific Southern Division. The team could clinch a playoff spot as early as Friday night.

The Aviators wrap up a four-game set against the Albuquerque Isotopes Thursday night, before coming back home for the final series of the regular season against the Tacoma Rainiers. On Sunday, the Aviators finished off a four-game sweep of the Rainiers, allowing only four runs across four games.

Las Vegas is competing for its first PCL title since 1988. Back then, The Las Vegas Stars took home the title behind a 74-66 record in the regular season. This year’s squad has already racked up 81 wins with five games left in the season.