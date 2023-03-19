LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The NFL Draft is one the toughest things to predict in all of sports. While there are plenty of self-proclaimed “experts”, the truth is no one has a clue as to what is going to happen when the Las Vegas Raiders are on the clock.

To prove this point, 8 News Now’s Logan Reever took his roommate’s dog, Athena, to see if she could out-predict the aforementioned experts.

Here is a list of players Athena has selected so far:

Ohio State T Paris Johnson Jr.

North Dakota St. T Cody Mauch

Ohio State C Luke Wypler

Wisconsin C Joe Tippmann

Athena will be selecting from a different position group each week up until the draft on April 27.

If any are selected by the Raiders when the draft gets going in April, it will prove that every dog truly has their day.