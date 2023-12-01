CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — No. 4 Florida State might have to turn to third-string quarterback Brock Glenn to start the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game against 15th-ranked Louisville on Saturday night.

Tate Rodemaker, who made his second career start in the team’s regular-season finale at Florida, has been limited in practice this week while recovering from a concussion. It’s another potential setback at the QB position for the Seminoles, who appear to be one victory away from making the College Football Playoff.

Rodemaker left the game briefly in the fourth quarter after getting hit in the head while sliding, a targeting call that resulted in an ejection. He returned a few plays later and handed off to Trey Benson for a game-sealing touchdown run in FSU’s 24-15 victory.

Seminoles coach Mike Norvell said Friday at a news conference for the two ACC coaches that Rodemaker initial passed on-field concussion tests Saturday night but had symptoms a day later. Rodemaker has been able to participate in some parts of practice, but Glenn has gotten the bulk of the work leading into the game.

“That’s going to be something that’s going to go up until game day and we’ll continue on with our process of evaluation and see where it goes from there,” Norvell said.

Rodemaker completed 12 of 25 passes for 134 yards against the Gators. Rodemaker replaced Heisman Trophy candidate and ACC player of the year Jordan Travis a week early after Travis suffered a season-ending injury to his left leg against North Alabama.

Now the Seminoles could be switching QBs again.

“The game plan doesn’t have to change a whole lot,” Norvell said. “It’s the same thing we faced a week ago, going and playing our last regular-season game. We knew that (Glenn) was going to be one play away. He had to be ready for that situation, and he was.”

Glenn, a freshman, has played in just three games this season and only completed two passes for 35 yards in mop-up duty against North Alabama. The Seminoles surely would prefer to get Rodemaker back, but he has hurdles to cross before being cleared.

“We know the process we have to go through and there’s certain benchmarks that we’ll go through and see as we lead up to the game day or to game time, and we’ll see where he’s at,” Norvell said. “But all those guys are ready and they’re prepared if their number gets called.”

