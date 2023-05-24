CLEVELAND (AP) — Michael Kopech struck out nine and allowed two hits over seven dominant innings, Romy González had a two-run double and the Chicago White Sox beat the Cleveland Guardians 6-0 Wednesday.

Kopech (3-4), who retired the first 16 batters in his last start against Kansas City, did not allow a baserunner until Josh Naylor singled leading off the fifth. The right-hander walked one and extended his shutout streak to 15 innings in his last two outings.

The Guardians only pushed one player into scoring position and were blanked for the sixth time. Andrés Giménez had the other hit off Kopech, who held the Royals and Cleveland to a combined three singles while striking out 19 in back-to-back wins.

González’s drive into the right-field corner highlighted a five-run fourth against Guardians starter Cal Quantrill (2-3). Jake Burger and Seby Zavala added sacrifice flies in the inning as the White Sox went up by six.

Reynaldo López and Jimmy Lambert wrapped up the combined four-hitter for Chicago, which is 7-2 since falling a season-low 14 games below .500 on May 14. The White Sox won their third straight series by taking two of three from the Guardians.

Quantrill entered the year with a perfect 14-0 record at Progressive Field but lost for the third time in four home decisions. The right-hander went four innings, giving up a season-high six earned runs, one of them on a wild pitch.

Giménez had a pair of hits and was thrown out trying to advance for the Guardians, who are 12-22 after starting the season with a 9-6 record. The defending AL Central champions have lost six of their eight home series.

Tim Anderson singled home Clint Frazier in the third to open the scoring. Former Cleveland first-round pick Frazier had two runs, singled and stole a base.

COMEBACK KID

Guardians RHP Aaron Civale, who has been on the injured list since April 7 with a left oblique strain, met with manager Terry Francona before the game to determine the next step in his rehabilitation process.

Civale has made two starts for Triple-A Columbus, allowing two runs in 6 1/3 innings, on his way to rejoining the rotation. Francona said they are planning his schedule in five-day increments.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: OF Luis Robert Jr. is considered day to day after exiting the game Tuesday with a quadriceps injury. Manager Pedro Grifol said he is “expecting him to be ready to play” against Detroit on Thursday.

Guardians: RHP Cody Morris (right shoulder strain), who has not pitched this season, was scheduled to make his initial rehab appearance for Double-A Akron on Wednesday night. Morris made five starts for Cleveland last year.

UP NEXT

White Sox: RHP Lucas Giolito (3-3, 3.62 ERA) works Thursday against Detroit as the teams begin a four-game set at Comerica Park.

Guardians: RHP Shane Bieber (3-3, 3.08 ERA) takes the hill Friday in the opener of a three-game home series against St. Louis.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports