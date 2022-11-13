KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was ruled out for the rest of Kansas City’s game against the Jaguars on Sunday after a scary hit by Jacksonville safety Andre Cisco left him in the concussion protocol.

Smith-Schuster was coming across the middle to catch a pass from Patrick Mahomes when Cisco hit him high, drawing flags from the officials.

Smith-Schuster was left motionless on the turf, with his hands momentarily frozen in a scene reminiscent of the concussion sustained by Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa earlier this season.

Smith-Schuster was eventually helped to his feet and walked off with help from teammate Travis Kelce.

While Smith-Schuster was still motionless on the ground, referee Brad Rogers picked up the flag and announced there was no penalty, even though replays showed there was clear helmet-to-helmet contact on the defenseless receiver.

Smith-Schuster had two catches for 33 yards when he left the game.

