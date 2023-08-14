OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Former NFL running back Alex Collins, who played five seasons for the Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens, was killed in a motorcycle crash in South Florida, authorities said. He was 28.

Collins was driving a motorcycle that crashed into a sport-utility vehicle Sunday night in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The SUV was making a left turn when Collins’ motorcycle hit its rear passenger side. The impact caused Collins to go through a window of the SUV and come to rest inside the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said. Collins was pronounced dead at the scene.

The SUV driver, whose name was withheld, remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, authorities said.

The Seahawks released a statement from Collins’ family Monday night

“Alex was cherished by his family and friends as well as supporters from all around the world. All who truly know him can attest to his drive, determination, and larger-than-life personality,” the statement said. “We kindly request your thoughts and prayers for our family during this difficult time.”

Collins played in college at Arkansas, where he rushed for over 1,000 yards in all three of his seasons. He’s second to Darren McFadden on the school’s career rushing list, and he was part of one of the most memorable plays in recent SEC history in 2015 at Mississippi.

The Razorbacks were down by seven in overtime and faced fourth-and-25. Brandon Allen’s pass was complete to Hunter Henry, who was about to be tackled near the sideline, well short of the line to gain. Henry desperately flung the ball backwards toward the middle of the field. The ball bounced to Collins, who took off toward the other sideline and got the first down.

Arkansas eventually won 53-52.

“We are so saddened by the sudden and tragic passing of Alex Collins. He was a legendary Razorback and an even better person,” the Arkansas football account posted on social media. “His love for the Razorbacks and desire to be a Hog was undeniable. We will miss him greatly. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Collins played three seasons for the Seahawks and two for the Ravens. He rushed for 973 yards for Baltimore in 2017.

“Alex was a joy to be around and someone whose light shined brightly,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said in a statement. “I’ll always remember him for being a great teammate who had an uplifting spirit that impacted everyone he encountered. He was also a smart player who ran with unlimited determination, and he contributed to a lot of our success during his time in Baltimore.”

Collins played this year for the Memphis Showboats of the USFL.

