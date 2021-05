Las Vegas Aces’ Jackie Young in action against the Seattle Storm during a WNBA basketball game Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Everett, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

PHOENIX (AP) — Jackie Young scored a career-high 27 points, A’ja Wilson had 16 points and nine rebounds and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Phoenix Mercury 85-79 on Wednesday night.

Phoenix played its first game since guard Diana Taurasi fractured her sternum. She’s expected to miss at least four weeks.

Brittany Griner led the Mercury with 27 points and 11 rebounds, and Skylar Diggins-Smith had 16 points and 11 rebounds.