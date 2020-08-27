WNBA postpones tonight’s games; Aces were set to play Seattle

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The WNBA has postponed games scheduled for this evening. Three games were scheduled, including the Las Vegas Aces against the Seattle Storm. The league issued this statement:

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2020 – As the WNBA players continue discussions and reflection on recent events, the WNBA announced that the three games scheduled for this evening (Chicago Sky vs. Indiana Fever; Dallas Wings vs. New York Liberty; Las Vegas Aces vs. Seattle Storm) have been postponed.

Information regarding rescheduling of yesterday and today’s games will be provided when available.