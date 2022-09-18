LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Becky Hammon wasn’t at all pleased after her Aces lost Game 3 in the best-of-five WNBA Finals.

With a chance to clinch the franchise’s first championship, the Aces came up empty against the Connecticut Sun, their coach said.

“Connecticut came in with a better mental approach than we did,” Hammon said after a 105-76 loss. “I don’t know if we thought we were just going it show up and they were going to lay down and hand us the trophy, but we should know better by now. That’s a team that is very resilient.

“If there’s one thing that this team, if you could encapsulate Connecticut, it’s physical, and very resilient.”

The Sun have faced elimination four times this postseason, winning all four games.

The Aces go for the clincher Sunday in a nationally televised game at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. Tipoff is 1 p.m. (ESPN).