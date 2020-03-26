WNBA Draft to go on as scheduled, April 17

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The WNBA Draft will not be postponed and will take place as scheduled on April 17. Because of previous trades the Las Vegas Aces do not have a draft pick until the third-round when they have the 33rd overall pick.

The “virtual” draft will take place using teleconferencing and will be broadcast on ESPN2 beginning at 5pm Pacific Time.

The WNBA is altering its draft plans because of the coronavirus outbreak. Other dates have not changed at this point, including the currently scheduled start of training camp on April 26 and the scheduled tip of the WNBA season on May 15.