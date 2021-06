LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The stars of women’s basketball will be returning to Las Vegas later this summer. The WNBA All-Star game will be played in Las Vegas July 14. This will mark a return of the game to Las Vegas, it was also played here in 2019.

The @ATT #WNBA All-Star Game 2021 will be played July 14th in Las Vegas!



Tomorrow at 2pm/ET begin voting for your favorite players that you want to see appear in this years All-Star Game pic.twitter.com/2cEqhNZYhP — WNBA (@WNBA) June 14, 2021

After the All-Star game the WNBA will take a 4 week break for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.