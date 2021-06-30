Wilson leads six in double figures as Aces beat Sparks 99-75

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: Liz Cambage #8 of the Las Vegas Aces shoots while defended by Amanda Zahui B #1 of the Los Angeles Sparks in the first half at Los Angeles Convention Center on June 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A’ja Wilson had 17 points and 10 rebounds, Liz Cambage scored 13 points and grabbed 11 boards and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Los Angeles Sparks 99-75 to move into a tie with the Seattle Storm atop the WNBA standings.

Jackie Young finished with 18 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals for Las Vegas (12-4).

Amanda Zahui B. hit a jumper to give the Sparks a 19-18 lead late in the first quarter but Las Vegas scored 21 of the next 23 points to open an 18-point lead when Williams made a 3-pointer midway through the second.

Zahui B. led Los Angeles (6-9) with 22 points and nine rebounds.