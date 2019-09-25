Web Extra: Bill Laimbeer recap of Aces season

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Las Vegas Aces of the WNBA lost 94-90 to the Washington Mystics to end their 2019 season. The Aces made the playoffs for the first time in Las Vegas and lost the series 3 games to 1.

Head Coach Bill Laimbeer talked to the media following last nights loss and spoke of the progress the Aces have made after failing to make the playoffs in their first season in Las Vegas.

The Aces return next season more experienced and with veteran talent. Three Aces players, A’ja Wilson, Liz Cambage and Kayla McBride made the WNBA All-Star team in 2019.