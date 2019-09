LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Las Vegas Aces fell 94-90 to the Washington Mystics on Tuesday to end their 2019 season. The Aces made the semi-finals of the WNBA playoffs in just their second season in Las Vegas.

All-Star center Liz Cambage and guard Tamera Young met with the media after the loss to the Mystics. Washington won 3 of the 4 games in the series.

The Aces return next season with plenty of optimism. They had three All-Stars in 2019 and have a strong combination of youth and experience.