LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tom Brady is acquiring an ownership interest in the Aces, the defending WNBA champions, the team said Thursday.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion became a fan, the team says, in May, when he sat courtside for a home victory over the Connecticut Sun.

Aces owner Mark Davis, who also owns the Raiders, said Brady’s investment in his WNBA team is a win in several ways.

“Since I purchased the Aces, our goal has been to win on and off the court,” Davis said in a news release. “Tom Brady is a win not only for the Aces and the WNBA, but for women’s professional sports as a whole.”

Brady, who played 23 NFL seasons as a quarterback with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers and was a five-time Super Bowl MVP, said he’s excited about being a part of the WNBA champs.

“My love for women’s sports began at a young age when I would tag along to all my older sisters’ games,” he said. “They were by far the best athletes in our house. We celebrated their accomplishments together as a family, and they remain a great inspiration to me. “

The Aces relocated to Las Vegas from San Antonio, Texas, prior to the 2018 season. Davis bought the team before the 2021 season, and the team won the WNBA title this past season.

“I have always been a huge fan of women’s sports, and I admire the work that the Aces’ players, staff and the WNBA continue to do to grow the sport and empower future generations of athletes,” said Brady, who announced his retirement from the NFL in February. “To be able to contribute in any way to that mission as a member of the Aces organization is an incredible honor.”

Brady’s purchase is subject to WNBA approval.