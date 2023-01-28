Candace Parker, a two-time WNBA champion, said on Instagram she is joining the Aces as a free agent. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Candace Parker, twice a winner of the WNBA championship and the MVP award, is signing with the Aces, according to her Saturday post on social media.

“After evaluating the landscape together with my family, we’ve decided the Las Vegas Aces are the right organization for us at this point in our lives as a free agent,” she posted to Instagram.

The Tennessean newspaper was among the many news outlets reporting the signing. Parker, 36, and 6 foot, 4 inches, went to school at Tennessee.

She’s played 15 seasons, including the past two with the Chicago Sky. She has averaged 19.2 points and 10.1 rebounds in 392 career games.

Parker is leaving her hometown team, the Sky, to sign with the Aces. She played in high school at Naperville Central in suburban Chicago.

She thanked the city of Chicago and its fans, saying it will always be her home and home to her family. She closed her post adding: “I’m looking forward to continuing the journey this summer in Las Vegas.”