Nike, WNBA unveil new Las Vegas Aces, other teams uniforms for 2021

LAS VEGAS (April 8, 20021)— The Las Vegas Aces will have new uniforms when the team hits the court for their 2021 season. On Thursday, Nike and the WNBA unveiled teams in the league’s new jerseys.

For the 25th season of the league, Nike and the WNBA say they collaborated to unveil a uniform collection that helps set the league’s foundation for the next 25 years and beyond.

“The basketball uniform is an important representation of the brand of WNBA players and teams and a point of pride fans,” said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. “In partnership with Nike, unveiling new and exciting adaptations of the WNBA uniforms is a dynamic way to build on the foundation of the league’s first 25 years.”

The new WNBA uniform system from Nike features three game uniform editions for each of the 12 teams in the league, bringing stories from their cities and communities to life through the muse of female archetypes in storytelling and film. They’re the ‘the WNBA Nike Heroine Edition,’ ‘the WNBA Nike Explorer Edition,’ and ‘the WNBA Nike Rebel Edition.’

“The Las Vegas Aces’ uniforms bring together the best of what Las Vegas has to offer, from the luxury and thrill of the strip to the classic and fresh nuances that makes Vegas a desert oasis,” says Tania Flynn, VP, Women’s Apparel Design at NIKE, Inc.

Aces fans may purchase the new Rebel Edition jersey and other Aces/WNBA gear at Nike.com.

Las Vegas Aces Nike Heroine Edition and Las Vegas Aces Nike Explorer Edition:

With a go-big-or-go-home attitude and luxe finishes, the Las Vegas Aces’ Nike Heroine and Explorer Edition uniforms are the ultimate expressions of the desert city’s larger-than-life personality.

The tip of the team’s iconic logo presides in a bold way on the sides of the jersey and short.

Las Vegas Aces Nike Rebel Edition:

Inspired by the Ace card and in reference to those who have mastered their craft, the Las Vegas Aces Nike Rebel Edition sets a standard for excellence and quality.

Diamond details emblazoned across the uniform’s front and back, coupled with opulent gold trim, feel both classic and fresh.

Inside the Uniforms:

Each WNBA game jersey is numbered 1/144, honoring the 144 elite athletes who earned their place in the world’s premier women’s basketball league.

Athlete numbers are returning to the front of the game jersey.

The game shorts have more room in the thighs and the glutes, and the game jerseys add more room across the chest plus overall proportion adjustments. The game jerseys also feature an assortment of three necklines: a round-neck, a V-neck and the wishbone neckline exclusive to the WNBA.

Offering more than 50 pieces of apparel for players, coaches, and staff, the Game Theater collection includes travel jackets, sweats, hoodies, and more.