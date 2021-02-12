NBA and WNBA approve Aces sale to Mark Davis

LAS VEGAS, NV – AUGUST 11: Mark Davis attends a game between the Las Vegas Aces and the Indiana Fever on August 11, 2018 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by David Becker/NBAE via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The deal is done. Mark Davis, owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, is now also owner of the Las Vegas Aces of the WNBA. Friday’s news of approval by the league’s Board of Governors was basically a formality, but it finalizes the deal.

The Aces sent out this statement.