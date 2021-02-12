NBA and WNBA approve Aces sale to Mark Davis

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The deal is done. Mark Davis, owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, is now also owner of the Las Vegas Aces of the WNBA. Friday’s news of approval by the league’s Board of Governors was basically a formality, but it finalizes the deal.
The Aces sent out this statement.
OFFICIAL: The @WNBA and @NBA Board of Governors have unanimously approved the sale of the Las Vegas Aces from MGM Resorts International to new owner Mark Davis, it was announced today by WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert.