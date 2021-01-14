Mark Davis to buy Las Vegas Aces

LAS VEGAS, NV – AUGUST 11: Mark Davis attends a game between the Las Vegas Aces and the Indiana Fever on August 11, 2018 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by David Becker/NBAE via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis has entered into an agreement to buy the WNBA team, the Las Vegas Aces. Said Davis today:

“I am excited to announce that I have entered into an agreement to purchase the Las Vegas franchise in the WNBA from MGM Resorts International. I will have more to say once I receive official approval from the WNBA Board of Governors and have had a chance to speak with the players, coaches and administrators of the team.”

Davis has been seen often at Aces games throughout the last couple seasons.

