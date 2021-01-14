Mark Davis to buy Las Vegas Aces

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis has entered into an agreement to buy the WNBA team, the Las Vegas Aces. Said Davis today:
“I am excited to announce that I have entered into an agreement to purchase the Las Vegas franchise in the WNBA from MGM Resorts International. I will have more to say once I receive official approval from the WNBA Board of Governors and have had a chance to speak with the players, coaches and administrators of the team.”
Davis has been seen often at Aces games throughout the last couple seasons.