Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson honored with statue at University of South Carolina

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The University of South Carolina is honoring Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson.

Wilson was a huge star for the Gamecocks, and on Monday, the school unveiled a statue of her.

The Las Vegas Aces player was named WNBA MVP last season.

At the statue ceremony, Wilson spoke about her grandmother, who grew up in Columbia, South Carolina.

“My grandmother grew up in this area, actually four blocks from the governor’s mansion, to be exact. When she was a child, she couldn’t even walk on the grounds of the University of South Carolina. She would have to walk around the campus just to get to where she needed to go. If only she was here today to see that the same grounds she had to walk around, it now is the same grounds that houses the statue of her granddaughter,” Wilson shared.