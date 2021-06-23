Las Vegas Aces’ Kelsey Plum part of first-ever 3×3 Olympic women’s basketball team

LAS VEGAS, NV – SEPTEMBER 24: Kelsey Plum #10 of the Las Vegas Aces shoots the ball against the Washington Mystics during Game Four of the 2019 WNBA Semifinals on September 24, 2019 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/NBAE via Getty Images)

Las Vegas Aces star Kelsey Plum is headed to Tokyo.

Plum, along with Stefanie Dolson, Allisha Gray and Katie Lou Samuelson, will represent the United States in the inaugural Olympic 3×3 competition in women’s basketball.

The quartet helped the U.S. qualify for the Olympics

Related Content 15-year-old Las Vegas swimmer qualifies for Olympics

All four are WNBA players and will be competing in their first Olympics. Dolson plays for the Chicago Sky, Gray for the Dallas Wings and Samuelson for the Seattle Storm.

All four were in the U.S. 5-on-5 national team pool, but were chosen instead for the new Olympic discipline.

Plum was on the roster of the San Antonio Stars when the team relocated to Las Vegas and became the Aces. She played college basketball for the University of Washington.

On Feb. 25, 2017, Plum scored a career-high 57 points – making 19 of 28 shots – to break the NCAA Division I women’s basketball all-time scoring record with 3,397 points. On March 20, 2017, she broke the NCAA record for points in a single season with 1,080.