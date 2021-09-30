Las Vegas Aces: Game 2 of WNBA semifinals

Las Vegas Aces guard Riquna Williams (2) lays up the ball during the second half of Game 1 in the semifinals of the WNBA playoffs against the Phoenix Mercury Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Las Vegas. Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) is at left. The Aces beat the Mercury 96-90. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Aces will look to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five WNBA semifinal series Thursday night at Mandalay Bay.

Kelsey Plum scored 20 of her 25 points in the second half, and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Phoenix Mercury 96-90 in Game 1 Tuesday at the Michelob Ultra Arena.

The second-seeded Aces are aiming for their second-straight trip to the WNBA finals. The Aces lost to the Seattle Storm to close out the 2020 season.

The winner of the Aces-Mercury series will play the winner of the other semifinal series between the Chicago Sky and top-seed Connecticut Sun.