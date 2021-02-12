It’s official: Mark Davis is new owner of Las Vegas Aces

LAS VEGAS, NV – AUGUST 11: Mark Davis attends a game between the Las Vegas Aces and the Indiana Fever on August 11, 2018 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by David Becker/NBAE via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The WNBA and NBA Board of Governors have unanimously approved the sale of the Las Vegas Aces from MGM Resorts International to new owner Mark Davis, according to a tweet from the Las Vegas Aces.

OFFICIAL: The @WNBA and @NBA Board of Governors have unanimously approved the sale of the Las Vegas Aces from MGM Resorts International to new owner Mark Davis, it was announced today by WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. pic.twitter.com/ArTCSsFhrL — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) February 12, 2021

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert made the announcement Friday afternoon.

The news that Davis, the owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, entered into an agreement to buy the WNBA team, was released last month when Davis sent a statement that said: