It’s official: Mark Davis is new owner of Las Vegas Aces

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The WNBA and NBA Board of Governors have unanimously approved the sale of the Las Vegas Aces from MGM Resorts International to new owner Mark Davis, according to a tweet from the Las Vegas Aces.
WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert made the announcement Friday afternoon.
The news that Davis, the owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, entered into an agreement to buy the WNBA team, was released last month when Davis sent a statement that said:
“I am excited to announce that I have entered into an agreement to purchase the Las Vegas franchise in the WNBA from MGM Resorts International. I will have more to say once I receive official approval from the WNBA Board of Governors and have had a chance to speak with the players, coaches, and administrators of the team.”